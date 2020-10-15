CHERNYK, Darlene March 11th, 1944 - September 26th, 2020
We are heartbroken to share the news of Darlene's passing on September 26th. She will always be remembered for her beautiful smile, charismatic personality and loving legacy. Darlene is survived by her devoted husband, David, her two children, Daneen (Scott) and Darryl (Jodi) and grandchildren Luke, Dawson and Brynn. She was the most amazing wife, mother, and Nana who will be sorely missed. Darlene was born in Saskatchewan, grew up in Northern Alberta and spent the last 40 years in Richmond, British Columbia. She cherished her family and loved spending time with her friends. She was very involved in her Parish community at St. Joseph the Worker. Darlene enjoyed life to the fullest by traveling, cooking and socializing. You could find her playing Bridge any day of the week and sharing laughs with her many friends. Her beautiful spirit will live on through those she touched. To our relatives and friends, we wish to express our deepest gratitude and appreciation for all the prayers and love expressed toward our family. A special thanks to the BC Cancer Agency and the Richmond Palliative Care team who supported her during her struggle with brain cancer. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the BC Cancer foundation. Richmond Funeral Home Cremation & Reception Centre (604) 273-3748 www.RichmondFuneral.ca