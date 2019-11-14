Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Debra Nedelak. View Sign Obituary

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Debra Susan Nedelak after another courageous battle with cancer. She passed away on November 6th at the Peace Arch Hospice, surrounded by her family.



Debbie is survived by her husband, Jim; son, Jody (Miki and son, Kalyb); step-mother, Irene; twin sister, Michele (Marty); younger brother, Bart (Cathy); in-laws, Mare and Eddie; brother-in-law, Gary (Linda); sister-in-law, Laura (Les); stepbrother, Rob (Trudy); stepsister, Roxanne; and all her beloved nieces and nephews; Jenna, Melanie, Brayden (son, Mason), Hayley, Kristen (Connor and daughters, Eva and Madison), Kyle (Aman), Connor, Justin, and Audrey. She was predeceased by her mother, Dolores, and her father, Melvin.



Deb was passionate about life, and her mantra was "Live, Love, Laugh". She was always the life of the party, had the innate ability to make anyone laugh, and was able to strike up a conversation and friendship at the drop of a hat. This continued through her final days at the hospice with her family, friends, and amazing hospice staff.



A celebration of Debbie's life will be held at Star of the Sea Community Hall, 15262 Pacific Avenue, White Rock, BC, on Saturday, November 23rd at 1:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Debra Nedelak Memorial Fund. The money raised will be going to the Peace Arch Hospice Society and finding and/or bringing a viable CBD cancer treatment to the forefront for cancer patients. Donations can be cash or cheques made out to the Debra Nedelak Memorial Fund and brought to the service or through the website at fundrazr.com/thedebranedelakmemorialfund

