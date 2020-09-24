SCHMIDT, Denise Marie
It is with great sadness and joyful hope that the family of Denise Marie Schmidt announce her passing on Sunday, September 13th, 2020, at age 63, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Denise is now at rest with her parents, Florian and Lorraine Schmidt (nee Bilesky), many relatives and friends. She is lovingly remembered by her siblings, Lenore (Kevin), Janis (Stephen), Lorne (Jennifer) and Tracy, extended family and friends. Denise graduated from the University of Regina in May 1980 with a BA Degree. An avid reader, Denise was continuously furthering her education. Her career included various positions with the Federal Public Service. Family was everything to Denise. She never missed sending a birthday, Easter or Christmas card. She took great joy in phone calls and visits with family and friends. Denise loved to travel, speaking fondly of Europe and Hawaii - where she longed to return. She was passionate about following the lives of the British Royal Family. A private funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph the Worker Parish, Richmond on September 24, 2020 followed by interment in Gardens of Gethsemani. Thank you, to all health care workers for your care and compassion for Denise. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Canadian Cancer Society
, Canadian Mental Health Association or the Anthony Bilesky Library at St. Paul's School, Richmond, B.C. graciously appreciated. 'Family is the most important thing in the world.' ~ Princess Diana
