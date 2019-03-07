ALLEN, Denise Monique (nee Bourque) January 5, 1933 - February 22, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Denise Allen on February 22, 2019 at the age of 86. Denise was born in Montreal, Quebec, but spent much of her adult life in Richmond, BC. She will be deeply missed by her sister Terry, son Dean (Helene), daughters Michelle (Anthony) and Kim (Dale), grandchildren Lauren, Daven, Sacha, Juliette, Zoe, and Zachary. We would like to thank the staff at the Richmond Hospital Palliative Care Unit for their kindness and care. Denise was a kind, gentle soul. She will be missed dearly by her family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation: https://www.heartandstroke.ca/get-involved/donate Richmond Funeral Home . . . . . . . . Cremation & Reception Centre (604) 273-3748 www.RichmondFuneral.ca
