Dhelya Weissler

It is with profound sadness that the family of Dhelya Rosslyn Weissler (nee Shaffran), shares the news of her passing, in Vancouver BC on 25 October, after a fierce and brave fight, and with her close knit family by her side. She was the adored only daughter of the late Florence (Bluma) and Joseph Shaffran, loved daughter-in-law to the late Rose and Fritz Weissler, and sister-law to the late Sylvia Hoffman and the late Helga Weissler, and Aunt to Dr. Mark Hoffman and the late Eric Hoffman. Dhelya leaves behind her loving and devoted husband of 52 years, Jeffrey Weissler, and her cherished daughter and son-in-law Madison and James Fantin, and son Forrest Evan Weissler, beloved granddaughters, Mikayla Sera Weissler, and Marlow Autumn Fantin. A fiercely loyal friend, and compassionate wife, extraordinary mother and Omah/Bubby, she will be dearly missed by all who had the privilege to know her. Dhelya had an exceptional and quirky sense of humour and always was a proponent of people just being themselves. Her unwavering love and passion for her children and grandchildren was completely reciprocated. She was always quick to laugh and her smile could light up a room. Dhelya loved entertaining and was happiest with her close family and friends around her. She will be extremely missed, and delightful memories of her will be retold with fondness and laughter for many years to come. Should you wish to make a donation in her memory, it may be made to the Louis Brier Jewish Aged Foundation, Vancouver BC