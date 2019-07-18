Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dolores (Dolly) GRIFFITHS. View Sign Obituary

GRIFFITHS, Dolores (Dolly) 1931 - 2019 It is with great sadness that the family of Dolores Griffiths announce her peaceful passing on June 28, 2019 with her children by her side. Predeceased by husband Ab, and her parents. She will be lovingly remembered by sister Irma, daughter Carol (John), son Norman, grandchildren Tanya (Tim), Matthew (Sunita), Todd, great grandchildren Liam, Mila, Ashwin and Suria. Dolly worked for Dr. Lionel Tenby in Richmond for many years. Dolores loved her family deeply, and cherished times spent together. A memorial service will be held on July 27, 2019 at 1:00pm at Richmond Faith Fellowship, 11960 Montego Street, (corner of #5 Road and Montego St) Richmond, BC. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the BC Kidney Foundation or BC Children's Hospital.







It is with great sadness that the family of Dolores Griffiths announce her peaceful passing on June 28, 2019 with her children by her side. Predeceased by husband Ab, and her parents. She will be lovingly remembered by sister Irma, daughter Carol (John), son Norman, grandchildren Tanya (Tim), Matthew (Sunita), Todd, great grandchildren Liam, Mila, Ashwin and Suria. Dolly worked for Dr. Lionel Tenby in Richmond for many years. Dolores loved her family deeply, and cherished times spent together. A memorial service will be held on July 27, 2019 at 1:00pm at Richmond Faith Fellowship, 11960 Montego Street, (corner of #5 Road and Montego St) Richmond, BC. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the BC Kidney Foundation or BC Children's Hospital. Published in The Richmond News from July 18 to July 25, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Richmond News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close