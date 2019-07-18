GRIFFITHS, Dolores (Dolly) 1931 - 2019 It is with great sadness that the family of Dolores Griffiths announce her peaceful passing on June 28, 2019 with her children by her side. Predeceased by husband Ab, and her parents. She will be lovingly remembered by sister Irma, daughter Carol (John), son Norman, grandchildren Tanya (Tim), Matthew (Sunita), Todd, great grandchildren Liam, Mila, Ashwin and Suria. Dolly worked for Dr. Lionel Tenby in Richmond for many years. Dolores loved her family deeply, and cherished times spent together. A memorial service will be held on July 27, 2019 at 1:00pm at Richmond Faith Fellowship, 11960 Montego Street, (corner of #5 Road and Montego St) Richmond, BC. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the BC Kidney Foundation or BC Children's Hospital.
Published in The Richmond News from July 18 to July 25, 2019