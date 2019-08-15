Glossop, Donald "Don", age 83 of Richmond, BC, peacefully passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at Vancouver General Hospital. We have lost a much-loved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend.



Don grew up in Sheffield, Yorkshire. In 1961, he emigrated to Saskatoon where he taught at the University of Saskatchewan, College of Engineering until 1978. Don went on to a career with the Saskatchewan Research Council, which concluded in 1997. Don truly enjoyed his work as an engineer.



In addition to a rewarding work life, the stage offered him great joy. As an actor and director, he enjoyed creating and participating in live theatre for most of his adult life. Additionally, he served on Theatre Boards in Saskatoon and Vancouver (Metro). Don loved playing tennis at the Richmond Tennis Club right up to the time of his passing, as well as participating all his life in competitive soccer, leaving the pitch when he turned 60. Don and Joan travelled extensively but loved their home, garden, and friends in Richmond. Importantly, he was an economical shopper and bargain-basement Mr. Fix It around the house; his Yorkshire roots ran deep.



He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Joan; son, Michael; daughter, Lindsey; her husband, Brian; and grandchildren, Sarah and Leo. Also survived by his brothers, Vic and Jack, and their families, his nieces, nephews, Don Jr.and family, and many friends. We are all struggling with Don's unexpected passing.



The family will be welcoming guests for an informal gathering of friends and relatives on Saturday, August 24, at the Metro Theatre, 1370 SW Marine Drive, Vancouver. Come and go from 2 pm to 5 pm.

