It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Don Arason on October 22, 2020, at the Salvation Army Rotary Hospice. Don was born on September 1, 1943, to his late parents, Walter and Beulah Arason, in Fort Frances, Ontario. He was raised in Ontario, Manitoba, and Alberta. It was in Edmonton, Alberta while working for CN where he met his wife, Carol, and where his two sons, Jeff and Jon were born.



In 1980, the family moved to Richmond, where Don enjoyed living for 40-years. Don was a caring husband, and a loving father and grandfather. Don loved working on his home, enjoying his cars, appreciating Carol's art, and most recently, spending time with his neighbours in the cul-de-sac.







He is predeceased by his lifelong love, Carol Arason in 2003; his care and devotion to her during the many years of her illness were inspirational to his family.



He is survived by his sons, Jeff (Tara) and Jon (Shelley); three grandchildren, Eli, Ada, and Abigail; and sisters, Carole and Bev.



The family would like to thank all of his neighbours, Vancouver Coastal Health palliative care staff, and the staff at the Salvation Army Rotary Hospice for all of the care and support they provided Don.



No service is planned at Don's request. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Salvation Army Rotary Hospice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store