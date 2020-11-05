1/1
Donna Teraguchi
March 11, 1962 - October 19, 2020
It is with great sadness and a heavy heart, we announce Donna's passing on October 19, 2020. She was predeceased by her father, Henry. Donna is survived by her mother, Jean; sisters, Geri (Ted) and Helen; nieces, Kianna (Jordan) and Hayley; as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Donna was diagnosed with breast cancer in March and was always hopeful during her treatments. She fought her cancer bravely to the end and passed peacefully with her family by her side. Donna cherished and adored her nieces and their pets, Binky and Fritz, as they brought her so much joy. She loved the beach, meeting her friends for coffee, lunch, dinner, or shopping, and travelling; most recently to Europe, which was a life-long dream of hers. Donna will be remembered for her keen eye for design, style, and "get it done" attitude. She led with her heart and was always looking for meaningful gifts to give to those she cared about. We wish to thank those who were a part of her life and brought her happiness. There will be a private service, and in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the BC Cancer Agency or the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Forever in our hearts.

Published in Richmond News from Nov. 5 to Dec. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ocean View Funeral Home
4000 Imperial Street
Burnaby, BC V5J1A4
6044356688
