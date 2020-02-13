Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doreen Evelyn WOOD. View Sign Service Information Richmond Funeral Home - Richmond 8420 CAMBIE ROAD Richmond , BC V6X 1K1 (604)-273-3748 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Richmond Funeral Home - Richmond 8420 CAMBIE ROAD Richmond , BC V6X 1K1 View Map Obituary

WOOD, Doreen Evelyn Doreen Evelyn Wood passed away on January 31, 2020 after a courageous battle with Cancer. In her youth she was a highland dancer and a BC Lions cheerleader. As a young women she worked at Leith and Dyke Customs Broker. She continued to work at various jobs including market research. She married Norman and raised their two children Evelyn and James in Langley. Upon Norm's retirement they moved to Barriere BC, to be closer to the family cabin. After Norm's death in 2016, she moved to Chilliwack to be closer to her daughter. Doreen was pre-deceased by her husband Norm, parents Eva and Herbert White, brothers John, Bill and Bob. She is survived by her daughter Evelyn and grandsons Caleb, Rhys and Lydeon, son James, his partner Angela and their son Linken, brother Ron, his wife Dale, sister in laws Mary, Istafiah and Rose, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins both in BC and Ontario. A celebration of Doreen's life will take place on Saturday, February 22nd at 1:00pm at the Richmond Funeral Home, 8420 Cambie Road, Richmond, BC. In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be appreciated. Richmond Funeral Home . . . . . . . . . Cremation & Reception Centre (604) 273-3748







