HANKIN, Dorothea Jane Dorothea, known to family and friends as "Dorothy or "Dot" passed away peacefully at the age of 99 on February 6, 2019 at the Burnaby Hospital. She was 19 days away from her 100th Birthday. She was born on February 25, 1919 in Saskatoon. She was a 10th generation Canadian, a member of the United Empire Loyalists and very proud of her heritage. Predeceased by her Husband Benjamin. Survived by her Sons Grant and Gary (Kathy); Step daughter Cathie; Grandchildren, Christian, David, Leslie, Susanne, Dana, Diva, Vaudene and Scott; Nieces, Pat, Colleen, Wanda, Mary, Helen and Nephew Earl. Dorothy was a 50 year member of the Eastern Star, Daughters of the Nile, the United Commercial Travellers and the Red Hat Society. She really enjoyed playing bridge and crib with her friends. She loved the sun and her place in Mesa. She lived a long and happy life and will be missed by her family and friends. We will always remember her sunny warm smile and all the love she gave to her family. A celebration of Dorothy's life will be held on Saturday, March 6, 2019 at 2pm at the South Arm United Church, 11051 Number 3 Road, Richmond.





