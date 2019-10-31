Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy STEPHENS. View Sign Service Information Kearney Funeral Services Ltd. 450 West 2nd Avenue Vancouver , BC V5Y 1E2 (604)-736-0268 Obituary

STEPHENS, Dorothy 1936 - 2019 Dorothy "Dot" Stephens (Klassen) passed away peacefully in her care home, Yaletown House on October 16th in Vancouver at the age of 83, surrounded by the warmth and love of her family. Dorothy is survived by her children Patty (Steve), Lea (Randy), Greg, and Jeff, and her siblings, John (Kay), Kay (Neil), Herb (Louise), Vera, Ron (Alwina), Dick (Tina), and her grandchildren, Rachel, Zachary, Carly Rose and Cody. She is preceded in death by her husband Jim; her mother Margareta, her father Isaac and stepmother Tina; and her grandson Damon. Dorothy was born on August 25th, 1936 in Yarrow, BC. She moved in 1956 with her husband Jim to Kitsilano. Dorothy spent many years working at Hudson's Bay Company, before retiring and she and Jim spent their remaining years together in Chilliwack, BC. Dorothy spent her entire life working to ensure her family and friends were loved and cared for, constantly putting others before herself. She will be remembered by her family as someone who had a heart of gold, whose eyes lit up when she saw you, and always made you feel as though you were the most special person in the room. A service to honor Dorothy will be held on Saturday, November 9th at 2:00pm at Kearney Funeral Services, 450 West 2nd Ave in Vancouver, with a reception to follow. All who knew and loved Dorothy are welcome. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to a charity of your choosing, in honor of her memory. Her family would like to thank her many Doctors and Caregivers for their compassionate care and kindness, especially those at Yaletown House for their love and care through her final journey. We are forever grateful. Kearney Funeral Services Vancouver 604-736-0268







