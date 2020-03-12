Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Douglas Webb. View Sign Service Information Richmond Funeral Home - Richmond 8420 CAMBIE ROAD Richmond , BC V6X 1K1 (604)-273-3748 Obituary

It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Douglas William Webb on March 4, 2020. He was predeceased by his father Bill, mother Dorothy and sister Donna. He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Amy; three children Caitlin (Michael), Emily (Andy) and Keenan (Alison); three granddaughters Penny, Daphne, and Miya; and sister Diane (Ernie).



Doug was a dependable, hardworking family man who would never hesitate to drop anything for his friends and family. Doug worked for Norland Limited as an Estimator/Project Manager for over 25 years. He had a passion for fishing, baking and gardening. He was a generous man with a big heart and will be greatly missed.



In lieu of flowers please send a contribution to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. A celebration of life will be held at the Richmond Funeral Home, 8420 Cambie Road, Saturday March 28th at 11 am.

