It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Douglas William Webb on March 4, 2020. He was predeceased by his father Bill, mother Dorothy and sister Donna. He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Amy; three children Caitlin (Michael), Emily (Andy) and Keenan (Alison); three granddaughters Penny, Daphne, and Miya; and sister Diane (Ernie).
Doug was a dependable, hardworking family man who would never hesitate to drop anything for his friends and family. Doug worked for Norland Limited as an Estimator/Project Manager for over 25 years. He had a passion for fishing, baking and gardening. He was a generous man with a big heart and will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers please send a contribution to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. A celebration of life will be held at the Richmond Funeral Home, 8420 Cambie Road, Saturday March 28th at 11 am.
Published in The Richmond News from Mar. 12 to Apr. 10, 2020