FODCHUK, Dymytry John November 7, 1929 - June 15, 2020 Dymytry (Jim) passed away after a brief battle from complications of cancer. His son, Greg Fodchuk was at his side as he peacefully passed. Predeceased by his parents Anna (1962) and John Fodchuk (1977), his sisters, Usteen Fodchuk (1964), Mary J. Batten, Chief Justice (ret) (2015), former spouse, Hilda May Fodchuk (2004), his niece Justine J. E. Batten (2017). Dymytry will be sadly missed by his daughter Maureen, son Greg (Mari), grandchildren Karina (Xie Wen Kai), Michael, great grandson Kyler, extended family, many dear lifelong friends and especially his wonderful neighbours Cecilia and Mike, Manel and Eddie. Jim, born in Calder, Saskatchewan, travelled to the West Coast as a teenager and enlisted in the Canadian Army, with the Princess Patricia Light Infantry Regiment (2PPCLI), fighting in the Korean War (1950-53). He returned to Canada and over the next 32 years, built a flourishing women's apparel business (Hilda's Apparel Ltd.,) with his wife, Hilda in Richmond, BC. Some of his fondest memories were with his 2 best friends, Al Kronier and Ron Carlisle, fishing and hunting. Jim also spent many memorable years as a member of the Point Grey Golf & Country Club. He was generous, with a larger than life personality, enthusiastically sharing his interests in gardening, photography, tennis, golf, Bonsai trees, Haiku poems, good scotch and anything chocolate. A Celebration of Life in Vancouver, will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, or donations, Dad would be most fondly remembered by planting his favourite Calla Lilies, in your garden. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.kearneyfs.com Kearney Funeral Services Vancouver 604-736-0268
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Richmond News from Jun. 25 to Jun. 27, 2020.