It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Edith Frederickson (née Humphreys) on June 7, 2020, her devoted husband, Ray, by her side. Edith is survived by Ray, children Doug (Tatiana), Dennis (Leah), Leanne (Brent), Jen (Neil) and grandchildren Brandon, Jasper, Drew, Chanel, Cassie, Josh, Matt, Liam, Seamus, Daniel, Sophia, and David. Survived by her brother John, Edith is predeceased by her parents, Lewis and Lily Humphreys, and older siblings, Betty, Bea, Grace, Kay, Frances, Jean, and Bob.



Edith was born in Meadow Lake, Saskatchewan. The family moved a few years later, eventually settling in Richmond, where she attended Garden City Elementary and graduated from Richmond High in '59. Behind Edith's calm demeanor lay many adventures of growing up in Richmond. These stories would be shared with a wry grin as she shocked her audience. The most audacious of which seemed to include her brother John, who was also responsible for introducing his co-worker, Ray Frederickson, to his "kid sister." Edith went to UBC and became a teacher in the early '60s at McKay Elementary. She loved teaching and had fond memories of her students and work in education.



Edith and Ray were married in '61, and forged life-long friendships around Richmond where they lived, including the Cora Brown neighbourhood, on Finlayson and Alexandra Roads, and in South Arm. Edith was pragmatic and always had a project on the go, whether hosting a big dinner, canning epic proportions of food, or using her adept organizational skills in planning the family camping holidays. Edith started work with the Canadian Mental Health Association in the '80s, eventually becoming Executive Director. As she did in her teaching, Edith worked hard to advocate, and improve services and caring for those in the community. In retirement Edith joined the RASS board, tutored adults in reading, met up with fellow RHS grads, and enjoyed more time with her grandchildren, and travels with Ray.



There are many traditions Edith infused into our lives and which she will be remembered by; the seemingly effortless feasts she put on, the Christmas stockings, and extensive Christmas decorating assisted by grandkids. Her legendary Edie bars, fudge pudding, and cheese and tomato buns reign sacred in Frederickson family lore. Edith had an unwavering sense of what was needed by family and loved ones; a quiet ear, kind words, and unwavering support. Thank you for leaving such an immense legacy and wealth of love and memories. We miss you.



Edith's family would like to thank the exceptional staff and care at Richmond's Salvation Army Rotary Hospice who helped make her last days a true celebration of a life she loved and shared with so many. A Celebration of Edith's Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the BC Cancer Foundation in her memory.



