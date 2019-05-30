PETERSEN, Edith Georgina Passed away on May 19, 2019 at Richmond Hospital at the age of 94. She was predeceased by her husband Paul and is survived by son Brian (Suzi) and grandchildren Matthew and Hayley (Andrejus Leonovas). Edith impressed everyone with her independent nature, intelligence, and creative skills. She was born in London, England and moved to BC in 1954. She lived in Ocean Falls, North Vancouver, and Steveston. As a senior, Edith founded the Village Knitters and a support group for visually impaired people in Steveston. Respecting Edith's wishes, there will be no funeral service. Please remember her with a cup of English tea and a lemon curd tart. 604-857-5779 www.myalternatives.ca
Published in The Richmond News from May 30 to May 31, 2019