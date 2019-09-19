Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eleanore L. Mitchell. View Sign Obituary

Eleanore Mitchell, beloved Mom, Grandma, GG (great-grandmother) and Auntie, age 85, passed away in Richmond, BC, on September 13, 2019, after a feisty fight with heart failure.



Eleanore was always "on the go" with her friends and family. She loved bowling, swimming, golfing, her travels to Hawaii, going to casinos, and bingo. She enjoyed being the life of the party by dancing, singing and telling jokes.



Eleanore was proud of her participation in the Richmond Seniors Centre and even more proud of her kids.



Eleanore's children are Donna, John (Sabine), Sherry, Drew, and Ellen (Raul).



Eleanore's grandchildren are Gianpaolo (Jeina), Stefano, Bretton (Kara), Jody (Helen), Jade, Jason (Corrine), Kori (Scott), Rhys (Kelsey), Bianca, Linus, and Laurie.



Eleanore's great-grandchildren are Alexa, Callie, Aiden, Abigail, Marvel, Navy, Brooklyn, Romy, Sebastian, Ames, and one on the way.



Eleanore had seven siblings and is survived by two siblings, Patricia (Everett) of Vernon and Terrill (Ann) of Richmond. Preceded in death were siblings Rita, Donald, Edward, George, and Joan.



A Celebration of Life for Eleanore will be held on Sunday, September 29th, 2019.



For further information, please email

Eleanore Mitchell, beloved Mom, Grandma, GG (great-grandmother) and Auntie, age 85, passed away in Richmond, BC, on September 13, 2019, after a feisty fight with heart failure.Eleanore was always "on the go" with her friends and family. She loved bowling, swimming, golfing, her travels to Hawaii, going to casinos, and bingo. She enjoyed being the life of the party by dancing, singing and telling jokes.Eleanore was proud of her participation in the Richmond Seniors Centre and even more proud of her kids.Eleanore's children are Donna, John (Sabine), Sherry, Drew, and Ellen (Raul).Eleanore's grandchildren are Gianpaolo (Jeina), Stefano, Bretton (Kara), Jody (Helen), Jade, Jason (Corrine), Kori (Scott), Rhys (Kelsey), Bianca, Linus, and Laurie.Eleanore's great-grandchildren are Alexa, Callie, Aiden, Abigail, Marvel, Navy, Brooklyn, Romy, Sebastian, Ames, and one on the way.Eleanore had seven siblings and is survived by two siblings, Patricia (Everett) of Vernon and Terrill (Ann) of Richmond. Preceded in death were siblings Rita, Donald, Edward, George, and Joan.A Celebration of Life for Eleanore will be held on Sunday, September 29th, 2019.For further information, please email [email protected] Published in The Richmond News from Sept. 19 to Oct. 18, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Richmond News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close