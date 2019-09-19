Eleanore Mitchell, beloved Mom, Grandma, GG (great-grandmother) and Auntie, age 85, passed away in Richmond, BC, on September 13, 2019, after a feisty fight with heart failure.
Eleanore was always "on the go" with her friends and family. She loved bowling, swimming, golfing, her travels to Hawaii, going to casinos, and bingo. She enjoyed being the life of the party by dancing, singing and telling jokes.
Eleanore was proud of her participation in the Richmond Seniors Centre and even more proud of her kids.
Eleanore's children are Donna, John (Sabine), Sherry, Drew, and Ellen (Raul).
Eleanore's grandchildren are Gianpaolo (Jeina), Stefano, Bretton (Kara), Jody (Helen), Jade, Jason (Corrine), Kori (Scott), Rhys (Kelsey), Bianca, Linus, and Laurie.
Eleanore's great-grandchildren are Alexa, Callie, Aiden, Abigail, Marvel, Navy, Brooklyn, Romy, Sebastian, Ames, and one on the way.
Eleanore had seven siblings and is survived by two siblings, Patricia (Everett) of Vernon and Terrill (Ann) of Richmond. Preceded in death were siblings Rita, Donald, Edward, George, and Joan.
A Celebration of Life for Eleanore will be held on Sunday, September 29th, 2019.
For further information, please email [email protected]
Published in The Richmond News from Sept. 19 to Oct. 18, 2019