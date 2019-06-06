Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ella BALFOUR. View Sign Obituary

BALFOUR, Ella Ella Balfour died peacefully on May 26, 2019 in Richmond, B.C. She was predeceased by her dear husband George; daughter Deborah; granddaughter Rachel; parents John and Ida Bosche; brothers Ed, Harold and Lorenz Bosche and sister Sophie Garvin. She is lovingly remembered by her son Jim (Heather) Balfour, daughters Ruth Balfour (Neal Boyle) and Brenda (Rob) White , grandchildren Bryce, Dylan, Jared, Liam and Taylor; sister Elsa Stann and brother Ron Bosche, along with many extended family and friends. Ella was born in Pavlodar in the former Soviet Union on October 18, 1929. She was a talented seamstress, teacher and artist. She and George were avid travelers and especially enjoyed cruises. As a lifelong champion of adult education, she worked for the Vancouver School Board. In retirement, she enjoyed many hours with family, friends, Joyful Noises, the Embroidery Guild and the Vancouver Guild of Fabric Arts. While her death brings sadness, we are grateful for the life she lived. A Celebration of her Life, will take place on June 15, 2019 at 11:00am, at Gilmore Park United Church at 8060 No 1 Road, Richmond, BC. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Pancreatic Research - BC Cancer Foundation or the Alzheimer's Society of BC.





Published in The Richmond News from June 6 to June 7, 2019

