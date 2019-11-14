KOLB, Elvira March 10, 1940 to October 18, 2019 Beloved, wife, mother and oma, Elvira Kolb, unexpectedly passed away in Richmond on October 18th, 2019. She was born March 10, 1940 in Warmensteinach, Germany. She was a strong woman having left home at age 16, navigating her way through war-torn Germany, ultimately immigrating to Vancouver, Canada in 1961, which forever is her home. Elvira leaves behind many loved ones, from her husband of 58 years (Horst), 3 children (Frank, David and Christine), two daughters-in-law (Kathy and Terri) and 6 grandchildren (Tom, Chris, Paige, Hunter, Ben and Nick), and two dogs. She was the matriarch and nexus of the Kolb family, bringing everyone together. She was loved by many, due to her kind and generous nature. Elvira was the perfect social hostess, in that no person ever left her home hungry, no matter what time it was. Her loving attitude and sense of humour will sorely be missed. She will always be remembered and loved in our hearts. Please visit www.richmondfuneral.ca for condolence messages and service details. Richmond Funeral Home . . . . . . . . . Cremation & Reception Centre (604) 273-3748 www.RichmondFuneral.ca
Published in The Richmond News from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019