Long-time Steveston resident, Ethel B. Parkes, passed away on May 2, 2019. Mom was born in Assiniboia, Saskatchewan, on April 10, 1923. She lived in many places and touched many hearts. After retiring from the Richmond General Hospital in 1988 as Payroll Supervisor, Mom settled in Steveston. She enjoyed walking from her home to the village where she could be found having a cup of coffee at the bakery. She lived her life how she wanted, staying in her home until the end.



She was predeceased by her daughter, Kelly N. Vos. She is survived by her sons, Jim (Susan), Tom (Lynne), and Carl (Susie); eleven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.



If desired, a donation to the B.C. Heart and Stroke Foundation in memory of Mom would be most appreciated. May she rest in peace.

