HINCHCLIFFE, Evelyn Ruth April 1, 1923 - September 15, 2020 Long time Richmond resident. Evelyn is predeceased by husband Ted (1991); survived by children Elaine, Jim and David (Cindy), grandchildren Naomi, Eliza, Kelly, Justin, and Brett also seven great grand- children. Evelyn loved to entertain, paint and cook. She loved the ocean, especially Boundary Bay. She was an accomplished seamstress, baker, gardener and artist. Tending her garden and swimming in her pool we're her favourite activities. Mom did everything with an elegant ease. She will be sorely missed. Many thanks to the Palliative Care staff at Richmond Hospital.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store