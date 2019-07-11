CHENG, Felisa (nee King) On Wednesday, July 4, 2019, Felisa Cheng, wife, mother, daughter and sister, passed away peacefully in Burnaby at the age of 77. Felisa was preceded by her husband Luis and will be forever remembered by her daughters, Yvonne (Quan) and Raquel (Hoai), four grandchildren, family and dear friends. Her Life Celebration will be held on Wednesday, July 17th at Our Lady of Mercy, 7455 - 10th Avenue, Burnaby. Viewing from 10 am - 12 pm. Celebration Mass at 12 pm. For memorial donations and information visit: www.ourdearfelisa.shutterfly.com
Published in The Richmond News from July 11 to July 12, 2019