Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fergus Edward ERICKSON. View Sign Obituary

ERICKSON, Fergus Edward Fergus Edward Erickson (Fergie), was born the youngest of four in Erskine, Alberta on December 29, 1932 and passed on from pancreatic cancer at the age of 86 on July 6th, 2019. He married Marne Tippie at 23 years old, had 4 children, and moved from Stettler, AB to Vancouver, BC. He and Marne were married for 35 years. Fergus found his last love with Kathy Palmer. Fergus was a hard worker. He worked as an instrument reader in the Alberta oil fields, and later became a Red Seal electrician. He planned electrical construction as a foreman on residential and office buildings, on the Main Street Skytrain station and the Skytrain Operations & Maintenance Centre. He ended his formal working career with the Richmond School Board. He did many electrical side jobs to support recreational activities for his children and contributed to the community and his kids as a Scoutmaster. Fergus had a love for tinkering, fixing, and building. He was a voracious reader, a self-taught auto mechanic (body and engine), and woodworker. He rebuilt many cars from the inside out for himself and his family. In Vancouver, Fergus dismantled his first house and rebuilt it, including electrical, plumbing, and finishing. He did work on many homes he lived in, refurbishing and hand-making much of the interiors. Fergus was an active joke teller and pun master, eliciting both groans and laughs from many. He would meet weekly with friends at the Dogwood Cafe in Richmond to share laughs. He enjoyed Looney Toons cartoons and shows about history and nature. Fergus loved travelling and did so extensively with his partner Kathy and his sister Marie. In retirement he continued woodworking, crafting caboose toy boxes and beautiful wooden cars. He took up bee-keeping to help with the bee population - the honey was a wonderful bonus. Fergus loved the freedom of soaring through the sky and owned and maintained an ultra-light airplane. He stopped flying in his 80's when he was no longer able. He would often say: "Well, what does the manual say?" "If you don't try, nothing's going to happen." Fergus spent many years living on Number 2 Road in Richmond with roommates who became great friends - Grant, Rick, and Dean. Fergus leaves behind three sons and one daughter: Marc, Jay, Shelley, Scott; and ex-daughter-in-law Linda Erickson. His grandchildren also miss him: Kerry and Serena (parents Jay and Linda), and William and Alec (parents Scott and Anne). Fergus was a remarkable man who mastered multiple disciplines, including raising and supporting a family well into his retirement. He was known for his hard-working and practical character. He will be missed by many.





Fergus Edward Erickson (Fergie), was born the youngest of four in Erskine, Alberta on December 29, 1932 and passed on from pancreatic cancer at the age of 86 on July 6th, 2019. He married Marne Tippie at 23 years old, had 4 children, and moved from Stettler, AB to Vancouver, BC. He and Marne were married for 35 years. Fergus found his last love with Kathy Palmer. Fergus was a hard worker. He worked as an instrument reader in the Alberta oil fields, and later became a Red Seal electrician. He planned electrical construction as a foreman on residential and office buildings, on the Main Street Skytrain station and the Skytrain Operations & Maintenance Centre. He ended his formal working career with the Richmond School Board. He did many electrical side jobs to support recreational activities for his children and contributed to the community and his kids as a Scoutmaster. Fergus had a love for tinkering, fixing, and building. He was a voracious reader, a self-taught auto mechanic (body and engine), and woodworker. He rebuilt many cars from the inside out for himself and his family. In Vancouver, Fergus dismantled his first house and rebuilt it, including electrical, plumbing, and finishing. He did work on many homes he lived in, refurbishing and hand-making much of the interiors. Fergus was an active joke teller and pun master, eliciting both groans and laughs from many. He would meet weekly with friends at the Dogwood Cafe in Richmond to share laughs. He enjoyed Looney Toons cartoons and shows about history and nature. Fergus loved travelling and did so extensively with his partner Kathy and his sister Marie. In retirement he continued woodworking, crafting caboose toy boxes and beautiful wooden cars. He took up bee-keeping to help with the bee population - the honey was a wonderful bonus. Fergus loved the freedom of soaring through the sky and owned and maintained an ultra-light airplane. He stopped flying in his 80's when he was no longer able. He would often say: "Well, what does the manual say?" "If you don't try, nothing's going to happen." Fergus spent many years living on Number 2 Road in Richmond with roommates who became great friends - Grant, Rick, and Dean. Fergus leaves behind three sons and one daughter: Marc, Jay, Shelley, Scott; and ex-daughter-in-law Linda Erickson. His grandchildren also miss him: Kerry and Serena (parents Jay and Linda), and William and Alec (parents Scott and Anne). Fergus was a remarkable man who mastered multiple disciplines, including raising and supporting a family well into his retirement. He was known for his hard-working and practical character. He will be missed by many. Published in The Richmond News from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Richmond News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close