SCHMIDT, Florian It is with great sadness and joyful hope we announce the death of Florian Schmidt, Superintendent RCMP (retired), on Easter Monday, April 13, 2020 at the age of 89 years. He passed peacefully in the loving care at his home in Haven House in Delta, BC. Dad was born in Macklin, SK on May 3, 1930. He is predeceased by his parents, Florian and Pauline and two of his siblings, Anne (Ed Kraft) and Margaret (Loschuck). He is survived by sister Lorraine (Irwin Brockman), Lil (Don Pavelick) and brother John and lovingly remembered by them and many cousins and friends. In 1949, Florian joined the RCMP and posted to BC where he met his wife a 'beautiful blonde school teacher' Lorraine (nee Bilesky). They married in 1955 in Richmond, BC. Predeceased by Lorraine, Dad is lovingly remembered by their children and spouses: Denise, Lenore (Kevin Vaillant), Janis (Steve Green), Lorne (Jennifer) and Tracy. As well as by grand and great-grandchildren: Jessica (Adam) Carlee and Westlee, Stephanie, Jeremy (Natalie), Sophie and Landon. Scott (Sara) Leela. Tim (Erika). Kate and Lara. Florian retired from the RCMP as OIC, Richmond detachment in December 1984. His career with the Force found him posted in Flood, Vancouver, Penticton, Burnaby and Richmond, BC, Ottawa, ON and Regina, SK. Dad loved and was devoted to his family, friends, and faith. He lived his life with a profound sense of duty and respect for all. Heartfelt thank you to all whom cared and loved Florian at Augustine House, Northcrest Care Centre and Haven House. Interment in Gardens of Gethsemani Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer's Society of BC. Kearney Funeral Services Vancouver 604-736-0268







