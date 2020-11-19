Sadly we announce the death of our beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Frances (Franjka) Brkich (nee Krpan) of Richmond, B.C., at the Brookside Lodge Care Home in Surrey on November 3, 2020.



She was predeceased by her husband of 56 years (Victor) and two brothers, Ivan and Paul. She will be sadly missed by her children, Dan (Bev), John (Pat), Donna, Vicky (Neil); 4 grandchildren, Darren, Kerri (David), Leanne (Jason) and Glen; 4 great-grandchildren, Wes, Carly, Casie and Grace. Her 4 siblings: John Krpan, Nick Krpan (Sandra), Katie Witham, Helen Wright plus many nieces, nephews and cousins throughout Canada, the U.S., Germany, Croatia, and Australia.



Frances was born on March 15, 1921, in the village of Muntanja, near Lovinac, Lika, Yugoslavia (now Croatia). In 1933, Mom immigrated to Canada, with her brother, John and mother, Teresa. Following an exhausting journey by boat and train, they reunited with their father (Mike Krpan) in Mercoal, Alberta. She learned English, attended school to Grade 8 and soon became the big sister to three more siblings. She married Victor Brkich In 1939. They lived for a few years in Vancouver and Cumberland before settling in Richmond, B.C. in 1943.



Mom's first home in Richmond was built on Patterson Road. The home could not be completed until 1945 due to the effects of war restrictions on lumber, flooring and stucco. One day Mom received a knock on the door and was told that her land was being expropriated to build the Oak St. Bridge to Vancouver. Victor Brkich built a new home at 1020 Caithcart Road and the family moved there in September 1955.



Mom was one of few immigrant women of her generation who worked outside of the home. Mom earned her own money by picking blueberries, gladiola bulbs, mushrooms, digging potatoes, pitching hay and working in the fish and fruit canneries in Richmond while raising four children. From 1960 - 1975, she worked in the meat department at Woodward's Department store (Oakridge). She loved her 10% employee's discount and would fill her closet with purchases that she would gift to family and friends. Upon retirement, she became restless and decided to enter the workforce again as a cashier/cook at the Sky Chef restaurant at the old Richmond Airport (1976 - 1984). At the same time, she was providing 24/7 care to her ageing parents who had moved into her home in 1979.



Mom was lovingly known as "Baba" to family and "Franny B" to her friends. She was the leading factor in uniting many of her Croatian cousins with their relatives in Canada and the U.S. It was through Mom's memories that we were able to complete our family history.



Mom regularly sent care packages to her family in Croatia. She was able to return to her homeland for visits in 1965, 1976, 1984, 1998, and 2004. Those who travelled with her were witnesses to mom's generosity as she enjoyed "treating" her family.



Mom had a feature story written about her by Arlene Kroeker in her "Food for Thought" column in November 2010 (Richmond Review) after mom had won the Trail Appliances Contest for having the oldest, functioning stove in Richmond. Mom's greatest joy was gathering her large family together, planning and cooking delicious feasts on that special 1955 Moffat stove. She was a gourmet cook and an excellent baker. Her cabbage rolls (sarma), ribs and apple strudel were legendary.



Mom was skilled at crocheting lace doilies and tablecloths and freely offered her beautiful handiwork to family and friends. Mom never had much time or interest in recreation but she did belong to a bowling league when she was in her late 40's and did post a few outstanding scores. Her favourite outing as a senior was to go to the Richmond casino to play the 1 cent machines and then treat her family to lunch afterwards with her winnings.



Mom was proud of her yard and home. She planted a vegetable garden, blueberry bushes, several fruit trees and hundreds of flowers. But her crowning glory were her fig trees that yielded thousands of figs each season. Many a recipient was grateful when a phone call offered free figs and a cutting to grow their own tree. Mom generously shared her bounty with her neighbours too.



Mom was a cat person. She enjoyed relaxing in her recliner with her favourite cat, "Machi" purring on her lap and "Jeopardy" or "Wheel of Fortune" on the T.V. There was always a cup of coffee with "skorup" (boiled cream) nearby along with a brain puzzle book and a sheet of bubble wrap to pop (to chase her worries away)!



Mom maintained a strong independent streak. She reluctantly had to receive help maintaining her large yard and cleaning her home but she cooked and baked well into her 98th year.



Mom was a proud "Lulu Island" pioneer but in June 2019 she required Nursing Home Care and had to leave Richmond where she had lived for 76 years. She entered Delta View and then was transferred to Brookside Lodge Care Home in Surrey.



When COVID restrictions were put in place in all Care Homes in March, our Mom couldn't leave the Care Home and we couldn't go in. She began to decline emotionally and physically. She missed her family so much. Pneumonia further weakened her immune system and she lacked the strength to fully recover.



The family would like to thank the staff at Brookside Lodge Care Home for their diligence and compassion in meeting the needs of our Mom as best they could during a Pandemic. We appreciated the baking sessions where Mom got to make strudel and Alberta cookies for the last time. Mom really enjoyed conversing with the staff. Most of all, mom's spirits were lifted daily when "Spicy" the Care Home cat, came by her room for treats or a long nap on her bed. Spicy was instrumental in comforting mom (and our family) in her last few months.



Mom was a special, unique woman who will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Due to COVID, and Mom's wishes, there will be no service. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. A private burial was held at Ocean View Cemetery.



Donations in Frances's memory can be made to the Brookside Lodge Care Home, or a Cat Shelter or the Heart Foundation.

