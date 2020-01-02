Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frederick James (Fred) SVEINSON. View Sign Service Information Richmond Funeral Home - Richmond 8420 CAMBIE ROAD Richmond , BC V6X 1K1 (604)-273-3748 Obituary

SVEINSON, Frederick (Fred) James With deep sorrow, we announce the passing of Frederick (Fred) James Sveinson on December 13, 2019, at the age of 71. Fred is survived by his wife, Sandy, sons Marino and Brett, his adored grandchildren, Liv and Milo, sister Marina, brothers Mike (Joanne), Terry (Debbie), Lloyd (Deborah), and Blair and their families. Armed with his degree in mining engineering from the University of Saskatchewan in 1970, Fred launched a career in the mining industry spanning 49 years, working internationally and in Canada in the exploration, development, construction, operation and financing of underground mining projects. He held senior positions with mining companies, consulting firms and mine contractors. Some 25 years ago he was bitten by the "junior" bug and subsequently co-founded several companies. He served as CEO and director for a number of junior companies, while continuing to consult for projects in Canada, Russia, the United States, Central and South America. A real "people" person, Fred built great teams wherever he went. He continued to work until his illness struck in October. The family has been heartened by all of the tributes that have been pouring in from the friends he has made around the world and the people he has worked with over the years. His positive outlook (always the eternal optimist), his ready smile, and his sense of integrity have been remembered by many. Our deepest gratitude goes out to the Richmond Palliative Care Team for the support they have given us. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 1:00pm at Richmond Funeral Home 8420 Cambie Road, Richmond, BC. Flowers are gratefully declined. Donations may be made to The Richmond Hospital Foundation for Palliative Support. Richmond Funeral Home . . . . . . . . . Cremation & Reception Centre (604) 273-3748







