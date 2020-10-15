1/1
Fukuye (Faye) Nakade
January 23, 1925 - September 18, 2020
Faye will be remembered for her hospitality, generosity and kindness. She was a loving mom and grandmother and will be missed at the family gatherings which she relished. Fukuye was predeceased by her parents, Chiyo and Mansuke Tanino; husband, Shinichi; daughter, Pat Lowes; brothers, Hiroshi and Tsugio; and sisters, Masaye and Mitzie. She is survived by her children, Naomi (Toru), Lloyd (Sue), and Joyce (Jay); son-in-law, Keith; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Asako, Yoshiko, and Tomiko.

Due to Covid, the service will be private. No Koden or flowers are required. Memorial donations may be made to Steveston United Church or to your favourite charity.

Published in Richmond News from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2020.
