Mrs. Myra Handa, aged 95, passed away peacefully in Merritt, BC, surrounded by family.



She is predeceased by her daughter, Linda; parents, Alice and Yoshizo; sisters, Queenie, Grace, and Winnie; brother, Tommy; and her husband, Roy. She will be sadly missed by her children, Jennie (Joseph), Gary (Sherry), and Johnny (Mavis); grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Also numerous nieces and nephews, as well as many friends and relatives as far away as England and Japan.



Myra was born in Whiterock, BC, and moved up and down the coast as far as the Nass River. Once she moved back to Steveston, she started her family. She spent most of her working life at Nelson Bros and then went on to BC Packers.



"Nana" loved to travel. She had been to Egypt, England, Germany, and many other countries. She travelled all over BC and the USA. Nana stayed active by riding her bicycle and bowling every chance she got. She loved camping and spending time with family and her pets.



Nana was one of a kind. She was the gem of our family. She was always there for all of us.



At her request, there will be no funeral service.

2113 Granite Avenue PO Box 99

Merritt , BC V1K1B8

(250) 378-2141 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Richmond News from Mar. 21 to Apr. 19, 2019

