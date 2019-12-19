In the early morning hours of Thursday, December 5th, 2019, Garth Gerald Webster, of Richmond, BC, passed away peacefully. His wife of 65 years, Rosemary Webster, was at his side.
Garth was a happy and content man - a true gentleman - who enjoyed life, loved his family, and will be missed by all.
Garth is survived by his wife, Rosemary; their children and their families, daughter, Kathy (Ken), and family, Cheryl (Steve), David (Fionna), Eben (Karita), Tim (Mary Jane), and Geneva (Jeff); son, David (Cathy), and family, Jeremy (Anja), and Courtney; son, Bryan (Patti), and family, Jeffery (Trish) and Trevor (Harrison); and 10 great-grandchildren.
Published in The Richmond News from Dec. 19, 2019 to Jan. 17, 2020