Gaylea was born in Holland, Manitoba. She grew up in Dauphin, and after graduating from the University of Winnipeg taught school in Kenora, Ontario. After moving to BC, she worked in student admissions at Simon Fraser University, and then at the University of British Columbia where she was an Associate Registrar.



Gaylea retired in 2006 and enjoyed travelling and golf. She will be remembered for her exquisite taste, her love of beauty, colour and design, and her Joie de Vivre. She will be greatly missed by her husband, David; her niece, Erin; nephews, David and Alan; and her many friends.



Donations may be made to Ovarian Cancer Canada.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store