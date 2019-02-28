SPENCER, George Arthur May 2,1958 - December 9, 2018 George passed away suddenly at home in Norcross, Georgia. George was a compassionate man who loved God, family and friends. His main goal in life was to bring a smile to someone's face daily. George is survived by his wife Karen, daughters Kandace, Kristin, and stepdaughter Melody; sons Brandon, and stepson Trey. He is also survived by his mother Shirley (Spencer) DiPrimo (Bob) sisters Kathryn (Bill), Agnes (Don), Brothers; Rod, Mike (Doreen) and several grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Shirley and family thank all the family and friends who stayed a part of George's life all these years.
Published in The Richmond News from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019