. MOFFATT, George Baird November 3, 1937 - April 6, 2019 George died of prostate cancer peacefully at home on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Born in Vancouver, he lived and worked in Toronto, Montreal, Victoria and finally in Richmond for 40 years. He attended Shawnigan Lake School and UBC (Phi Delta Gamma). George is survived by Carla, his wife of 50 years, sons Robert (Toronto) and Ken (Richmond) and his dear granddaughters Debbie and Ashlynn. He was a kind and generous man with a wealth of common sense, always willing to offer his time and advice to others. He was happiest doing simple things; loved classical and jazz music, cars and walking the dike. Gratitude and thanks to Dr D. Faulkner, Dr. J. Ho and Dr. D. Rapoport, Richmond Quick Response Team and Home Palliative Nursing Staff to allow George to die at home. A Memorial Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Church, 4040 Nelthorpe Street, Victoria, BC on Saturday, May 4th, 2019 at 12:00 noon.





Published in The Richmond News from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019

