JOHNSON, Glenda May (nee Williams) Born August 4, 1938 in Vancouver B.C., passed away peacefully at 80 years of age with her two daughter's by her side on May 26, 2019 in Richmond B.C. Predeceased by her husband of 41 years Stanley, sister Joan Williams, and survived by her daughters: Allie (James) Foster, Heather (Jeffrey) Fuhrman, grandchildren; Jared, Gavin, Curtis and Holly Foster, Katelyn and Kyle Fuhrman, and her sweet kitties Charlie and Layla. Always a lover of the Arts, Glenda was an active member of the Richmond Arts Community, as well as recent recipient of the 2019 Richmond Arts Award for Volunteerism on May 14, 2019. She enjoyed 35 years of volunteering her time with The Richmond Gateway Theatre, and was involved in a number of different choirs throughout her lifetime; including The Richmond Singers, Richmond Chorus, Richmond Ensemble, St. Alban's Church Choir and the B.C. Tel Choir (where she also worked as a clerk in the Telephone Engineering Department for 42 years). An avid traveler, lover of cats, musical theatre and sweet peas; she was always a welcoming warm and cozy lap to her precious kitties and grandchildren - often both at the same time. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 2pm @ the Richmond Funeral Home, 8420 Cambie Road. Richmond Funeral Home . . . . . . . . Cremation & Reception Centre (604) 273-3748 www.RichmondFuneral.ca
Published in The Richmond News from July 25 to July 26, 2019