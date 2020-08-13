1/1
Gloria Jean Enno
June 20, 1940 - July 25, 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of my wonderful wife Gloria Enno on July 25, 2020. Gloria had just celebrated her 80th birthday and her Diamond (60th) wedding anniversary on December 26, 2019. She passed away peacefully in palliative care at Richmond Hospital.

Gloria's greatest love was her family. She is survived by her loving husband Tim; her three children Terry, Kelly (husband, George), and Tim (wife, Ann); and two grandchildren, Timothy and Melissa. She will be missed by her two (of many) Shih Tzu dogs, Marco & Polo who made her laugh with their antics.

She started "Gloria's Bed & Breakfast" during Expo 86 running for over 20 years which resulted in many friends worldwide. Gloria was deeply involved with the Richmond Curling Club creating many lifelong friendships. She proudly displayed her 8-ender trophy (an award her husband never received). She loved watching curling on TV and live, including the Scotties, the Brier, the Worlds, and culminating with the 2010 Olympics. Gloria ran her own "kitchen" Bridge Club for over 20 years, holding the trophy four times. Gloria was the "Garage Sale Queen"; she spent Saturdays with her bestie, Diane on their quest for hidden treasures to share with everyone. Her final love was her orchid collection (inspired by her daughter Terry) that filled her living room window with 50+ orchids.

Gloria's story has sadly come to a close, however, her family and friends all have wonderful memories to celebrate a life well-lived. There will be no funeral service by request. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Richmond SPCA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Richmond News from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved