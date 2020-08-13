It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of my wonderful wife Gloria Enno on July 25, 2020. Gloria had just celebrated her 80th birthday and her Diamond (60th) wedding anniversary on December 26, 2019. She passed away peacefully in palliative care at Richmond Hospital.



Gloria's greatest love was her family. She is survived by her loving husband Tim; her three children Terry, Kelly (husband, George), and Tim (wife, Ann); and two grandchildren, Timothy and Melissa. She will be missed by her two (of many) Shih Tzu dogs, Marco & Polo who made her laugh with their antics.



She started "Gloria's Bed & Breakfast" during Expo 86 running for over 20 years which resulted in many friends worldwide. Gloria was deeply involved with the Richmond Curling Club creating many lifelong friendships. She proudly displayed her 8-ender trophy (an award her husband never received). She loved watching curling on TV and live, including the Scotties, the Brier, the Worlds, and culminating with the 2010 Olympics. Gloria ran her own "kitchen" Bridge Club for over 20 years, holding the trophy four times. Gloria was the "Garage Sale Queen"; she spent Saturdays with her bestie, Diane on their quest for hidden treasures to share with everyone. Her final love was her orchid collection (inspired by her daughter Terry) that filled her living room window with 50+ orchids.



Gloria's story has sadly come to a close, however, her family and friends all have wonderful memories to celebrate a life well-lived. There will be no funeral service by request. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Richmond SPCA.



