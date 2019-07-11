Gloria passed away peacefully at Delta View Habilitation Centre in Delta, BC. Born in Victoria to Kathryn Callaghan (nee Ray) and Melville Mayhew, she moved to Richmond with her mother as a teenager. A Richmond resident for 75 years, Gloria loved to be outside and to walk - she walked everywhere and in all weather. A gardener, self-taught artist, and Minoru Seniors Glee Club member, some of her happiest days were spent horseback riding in the Cariboo.
Gloria was predeceased by her first husband, Frank (Miller), with whom she raised four children; her second husband, Thomas Watson; her true companion, Jack Kronhaus; and her daughter, Sandra (Gardiner). She is survived by her daughter, Patricia (Stan Guenther); sons, Robert (Gillian) and Christopher; 10 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
No funeral is planned. It is hoped that all who knew Gloria will find their own way to celebrate her life. In her memory, please consider a donation to the Regional Animal Protection Society (RAPS): www.rapsbc.com/
Published in The Richmond News from July 11 to Aug. 9, 2019