Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gloria Watson. View Sign Obituary

Gloria passed away peacefully at Delta View Habilitation Centre in Delta, BC. Born in Victoria to Kathryn Callaghan (nee Ray) and Melville Mayhew, she moved to Richmond with her mother as a teenager. A Richmond resident for 75 years, Gloria loved to be outside and to walk - she walked everywhere and in all weather. A gardener, self-taught artist, and Minoru Seniors Glee Club member, some of her happiest days were spent horseback riding in the Cariboo.



Gloria was predeceased by her first husband, Frank (Miller), with whom she raised four children; her second husband, Thomas Watson; her true companion, Jack Kronhaus; and her daughter, Sandra (Gardiner). She is survived by her daughter, Patricia (Stan Guenther); sons, Robert (Gillian) and Christopher; 10 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.



No funeral is planned. It is hoped that all who knew Gloria will find their own way to celebrate her life. In her memory, please consider a donation to the Regional Animal Protection Society (RAPS):

Gloria passed away peacefully at Delta View Habilitation Centre in Delta, BC. Born in Victoria to Kathryn Callaghan (nee Ray) and Melville Mayhew, she moved to Richmond with her mother as a teenager. A Richmond resident for 75 years, Gloria loved to be outside and to walk - she walked everywhere and in all weather. A gardener, self-taught artist, and Minoru Seniors Glee Club member, some of her happiest days were spent horseback riding in the Cariboo.Gloria was predeceased by her first husband, Frank (Miller), with whom she raised four children; her second husband, Thomas Watson; her true companion, Jack Kronhaus; and her daughter, Sandra (Gardiner). She is survived by her daughter, Patricia (Stan Guenther); sons, Robert (Gillian) and Christopher; 10 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.No funeral is planned. It is hoped that all who knew Gloria will find their own way to celebrate her life. In her memory, please consider a donation to the Regional Animal Protection Society (RAPS): www.rapsbc.com/ Published in The Richmond News from July 11 to Aug. 9, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Richmond News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close