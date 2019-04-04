Today is full of memories
|
Happiness and tears,
Of birthday celebrations
Shared throughout the years
Although we’ll always miss you
The endless joy you brought,
Warms our heart with gratitude
And fills our every thought
Wherever you are resting
I hope that you can see,
How precious and uplifting
Your memory is to me
I feel that you are with us
In everything We do
So we’ll celebrate your birthday
But spend it missing you
Love always Mom and Dad,
Angela, Brian, Carol, Natasha,
James and Auntie
Published in The Richmond News from Apr. 4 to May 3, 2019