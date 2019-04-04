Gregory Lawrence Coulter (April 06, 1968 - December 10, 2013)
Today is full of memories

Happiness and tears,

Of birthday celebrations

Shared throughout the years

Although we’ll always miss you

The endless joy you brought,

Warms our heart with gratitude

And fills our every thought

Wherever you are resting

I hope that you can see,

How precious and uplifting

Your memory is to me

I feel that you are with us

In everything We do

So we’ll celebrate your birthday

But spend it missing you

Love always Mom and Dad,

Angela, Brian, Carol, Natasha,

James and Auntie
Published in The Richmond News from Apr. 4 to May 3, 2019
