Today is full of memories



Happiness and tears,



Of birthday celebrations



Shared throughout the years



Although we’ll always miss you



The endless joy you brought,



Warms our heart with gratitude



And fills our every thought



Wherever you are resting



I hope that you can see,



How precious and uplifting



Your memory is to me



I feel that you are with us



In everything We do



So we’ll celebrate your birthday



But spend it missing you



Love always Mom and Dad,



Angela, Brian, Carol, Natasha,



James and Auntie

