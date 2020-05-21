It is with heavy hearts and profound sadness that the family of Harvey Haverstock announce his peaceful passing on May 12, 2020.



Harvey was born January 22, 1940, in Melville, SK, to loving parents, Henry and Rheta (Knuckey) Haverstock. They moved to Richmond in 1954, where to this day was home. Graduating from Richmond High was the highlight of his school years, and Harvey was proud that his two children also graduated from Richmond High.



Harvey enjoyed a long career with CPAir and Canadian Airlines. His last 15 years of work were with Computer Services, where he traveled to many parts of the world and loved every experience. However, his favorite vacation spot was Waikiki, Hawaii.



Harvey was the most forgiving, non-critical person; he was kind, gentle, and loved by all who knew him. Harv always put others first and did everything possible to help others. He will be remembered for his passion for cutting grass, washing cars, and solely decorating the family Christmas tree - a tradition that started when he was 15 years old. He loved his city, his neighbours, and neighbourhood. He loved hockey and never gave up hope for his Canucks to win the Stanley Cup.



Harvey was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Marlene Walton; and sister-in-law, Alice Haverstock. Harvey leaves his cherished, beloved wife, Heidi, who was his best friend of almost 54 years. Harvey is also survived by his two children, Todd (Yvonne) and Tania (Chris), who were his pride and joy; and his four loved grandchildren, Nathan, Sam, Aimee, and Sage. He also leaves behind his brother, Gerry; brother-in-law, Bud; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Erich and Elsie Penner. He has countless friends, cousins, nephews, and nieces that he deeply loved.



We will be forever grateful for the support and care we have received from our family and friends. We want to pay tribute to the pastoral team (Chris, Rachel, and Deb) and our church family "Church on Five" who were always ready to help and encourage. Our homegroup was amazing.



We wish to further thank the Richmond Palliative Care staff for the love and care they provided not only to Harvey in the last 4 days of his life, but also to his family. Special thanks to Dr. Yun, Dr. Nguyen, and Dr. Chang.



When permitted the family will travel to Waikiki for a service and his ashes will be spread in the ocean in honor of Harvey's wishes.



Harvey stated that "cancer was not going to take his life. The Lord was just taking him home." This statement was tangible in those last few hours of his life; God's presence was felt in his room. Harvey told his family, "Don't be sad, I have lived life to the fullest, I have no regrets and couldn't be more proud of my family I leave behind."



In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to either the Church on Five's benevolence fund or the Frasier Valley Gleaners Society.



