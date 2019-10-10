Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hazel Mary SCHUBERG. View Sign Service Information Comox Valley Funeral Home Cremation and Reception Centre 1101 Ryan Road Courtenay , BC V9N 3R6 (250)-334-0707 Obituary

SCHUBERG, Hazel Mary Hazel was born April 25, 1924 in Saskatoon, SK. Though she spent most of her years in Richmond and Courtenay, she was a Prairie girl at heart. She is survived by her "older" sister Eileen Morrow. Mom always wanted to let you know she was the younger sister. She was predeceased by her husband "Al" after 64 years of marriage. Mom left quite a legacy with her family - her daughters Thea Richardson (husband Ken) and Karen Bayer (husband Jerry) and the grandkids Erin (great grandkids Malinka and Wilhelm), Michelle (great grandkids Parker and Ada), Christopher and Myles. She had a life-long love of flowers and all that she found aesthetically pleasing. Manners and appearances were paramount - just ask the grandkids. She was an amazing cook and baker and distributed muffins to anyone in crisis. We will miss this firecracker - may she be happy wherever she is with her lipstick on and her purse in hand. A special thanks to the staff at Oceanview at The Views, whose kindness and compassion have been amazing over these last few months. Arrangements entrusted to Comox Valley Funeral Home, Courtenay, BC, 250-334-0707





Hazel was born April 25, 1924 in Saskatoon, SK. Though she spent most of her years in Richmond and Courtenay, she was a Prairie girl at heart. She is survived by her "older" sister Eileen Morrow. Mom always wanted to let you know she was the younger sister. She was predeceased by her husband "Al" after 64 years of marriage. Mom left quite a legacy with her family - her daughters Thea Richardson (husband Ken) and Karen Bayer (husband Jerry) and the grandkids Erin (great grandkids Malinka and Wilhelm), Michelle (great grandkids Parker and Ada), Christopher and Myles. She had a life-long love of flowers and all that she found aesthetically pleasing. Manners and appearances were paramount - just ask the grandkids. She was an amazing cook and baker and distributed muffins to anyone in crisis. We will miss this firecracker - may she be happy wherever she is with her lipstick on and her purse in hand. A special thanks to the staff at Oceanview at The Views, whose kindness and compassion have been amazing over these last few months. Published in The Richmond News from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Richmond News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close