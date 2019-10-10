SCHUBERG, Hazel Mary Hazel was born April 25, 1924 in Saskatoon, SK. Though she spent most of her years in Richmond and Courtenay, she was a Prairie girl at heart. She is survived by her "older" sister Eileen Morrow. Mom always wanted to let you know she was the younger sister. She was predeceased by her husband "Al" after 64 years of marriage. Mom left quite a legacy with her family - her daughters Thea Richardson (husband Ken) and Karen Bayer (husband Jerry) and the grandkids Erin (great grandkids Malinka and Wilhelm), Michelle (great grandkids Parker and Ada), Christopher and Myles. She had a life-long love of flowers and all that she found aesthetically pleasing. Manners and appearances were paramount - just ask the grandkids. She was an amazing cook and baker and distributed muffins to anyone in crisis. We will miss this firecracker - may she be happy wherever she is with her lipstick on and her purse in hand. A special thanks to the staff at Oceanview at The Views, whose kindness and compassion have been amazing over these last few months. Arrangements entrusted to Comox Valley Funeral Home, Courtenay, BC, 250-334-0707
Published in The Richmond News from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019