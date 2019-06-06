Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen-Mary Coates. View Sign Obituary

Helen-Mary Coates (née Brosseau), 62, passed peacefully on Friday, May 10, 2019, in Richmond, BC. Born on December 22, 1956, in Lachine, QC, Helen-Mary will be forever remembered by her three sons, Patrick, Denis, and James Coates; eldest brother, Michael Brosseau; and sister-in-law, Kathy Hutton. Helen-Mary was predeceased by her older brother, Dr. James Brosseau and survived by the father of her children, William Andrew Coates. She will be fondly remembered by her nephews, Dwane (Angela), John (Natasha), Mark (Tony), Micheal (Kimberly), and her eight great-nieces and nephews, Tessa, Cole, Jimmy, Hudson, Callum, Alexina, Chloe, and Elle. An educator for over 30 years at both the Richmond and Vancouver School Districts, Helen-Mary will be lovingly remembered by all of her students.



A Memorial mass will be held at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Parish, 4451 Williams Road in Richmond, BC, on Friday, June 14, 2019, at 11:00 AM. A celebration of life will follow. For memorial donations, please contact the family directly.

