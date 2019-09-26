Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helge A. Nielsen. View Sign Obituary

It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Helge Alexander Nielsen, "The Great Dane," at the age of 81 on September 21, 2019, leaving his family and friends to mourn.



Helge is survived by his wife, Joan, of 51 years; his two daughters, Elena (Larry) and Nikki (Jon); his grandchildren, Tristan and Kat; nephew, Robbie; brother, Bjarne; and his many great friends.



He was born in Copenhagen, Denmark, and ventured to Richmond in 1964, where he led a wonderful life.



Helge's early business experience came from being a mechanic, to running numerous car franchises as Castor Motors Ltd, and then to Nevada Bob's Golf and Tennis.



He was an avid Rotarian and an active member for 50 years. He received the Paul Harris Award for his dedication to Rotary and his many Rotarian friends. He also belonged to the Danish Brotherhood 329 for 32 years. He was very proud of his Danish heritage.



Helge battled with Parkinson's for 31 years. He refused to let this disease ruin his life. He never let it slow him down. He kept his sense of humour, his kindness, and always maintained his positive attitude.



He found great joy in golf, SAAB, and spending time with family and friends.



He will be missed!



Many thanks to all the staff at Courtyard for their dedication and care to Helge for the last four months.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Parkinson's Society or Richmond Hospital Foundation.

