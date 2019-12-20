Guest Book View Sign Obituary

The Schroeder family regrets to announce the passing of Henry Schroeder just two hours short of his 92nd birthday on December 9th, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife Susie (née Sawatzky), sons Gordon (Lou), Brian (Jenny) and Wesley (Monica) as well as grandchildren Nathan, Kristin (Patrice), Joel (Lindsay), Alanna and Laura. He is also survived by his two step-grandchildren Joshua and Kathryn Ayers, great-grandchildren Ethan, Émile, Griffith and Renaud and step-great grand- children Zari and Colby. He was predeceased by his parents Henry P. Schroeder and Helena Thiessen and by all of his siblings, brothers Albert (Anna Born) and Frank (Clara Wiebe) as well as sisters Esther (Les Janzen) and Hilda (Carl Epp) and grandson David. The anticipated great-grandchild due on December 12th will sadly not meet him.



While growing up in Plum Coulee, Manitoba as the eldest son of a farmer, Henry, in his own words, "did the work of a man from a young age". This was to define him for many years. At the age of 19 he earned enough money to purchase a return train ticket to British Columbia to visit family. Here, he met and married Sue, the love of his life, in 1950 and he never used the return portion of his ticket. They eventually settled in Richmond B.C. and were married for over 69 years. He started employment with Armco Intl. as a labourer and welder and moved up to plant manager before retiring in 1982.



Upon retirement, he discovered that he had never developed any hobbies or avocations. He had volunteered much of his time with the Mountainview Mennonite Church as a deacon, maintenance person and choir member and worked full-time all of his life. Henry then began to donate his time to the Food Bank organized by the Peace Mennonite Church. He started cycling in his late 50's and relished his birthday bike rides which always amounted to the number of kilometers of his age (with a few in the bank for the next years when he might be unable to continue). These rides continued until the age of 83.



The family would like to extend the utmost gratitude to Rosewood Intermediate Care Home in Richmond for their loving and attentive care during the last three years of his struggles with dementia. He was strengthened and sustained throughout his life by his strong faith in God. His bounteous generosity towards family, friends, church and aid organizations will be forever appreciated. He volunteered over 20 years with the retail store of the Mennonite Central Committee. His skills as a carpenter, painter, and maintenance expert were sought after by family, neighbours and friends and he could never refuse them. During their retirement years, Henry and Sue took numerous cruises together and with friends. They also loved spending many weeks in Oliver B.C. during summers with their grandchildren and old acquaintances.



Countless people recall Henry's kind, gentle demeanor and twinkle in his eye as he teased his grandchildren, nieces and nephews. His many friends and neighbours recount how he would willingly offer his help and his labour unasked for. His principle of giving what he could was an inspiring example to us all.



A memorial service will be held at the Peace Mennonite Church on January 17, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to the Mennonite Central Committee in his honour.

