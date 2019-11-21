Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HYDE Thora Maureen. View Sign Service Information Richmond Funeral Home - Richmond 8420 CAMBIE ROAD Richmond , BC V6X 1K1 (604)-273-3748 Memorial service 2:00 PM Richmond Funeral Home - Richmond 8420 CAMBIE ROAD Richmond , BC V6X 1K1 View Map Obituary

HYDE, Thora Maureen Nee: Molly Smith February 6, 1935 - November 3, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear wife, mother and grandmother. Maureen is lovingly remembered by her husband, Ron - married 64 years, daughters Jennifer (Peter Segers) Charlotte (Michael Sakaki) and sons Patrick (Sharon) and Alexander "Sandy" (Tristen). Maureen was predeceased by her eldest son Michael (Victoria - deceased) in 2009. Great love and affection are also felt by her 9 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Maureen, born in Vancouver, B.C., was a Richmond resident for 61 years. She was very active in the community and in various B.C. groups. She was a charter member of the Richmond Kinette Club formed in 1959. She was also a charter member of the B.C. Genealogical Society formed in Richmond in 1971. Maureen, Ron, and their 5 children would catalogue small town and ghost town graveyards while camping in the Cariboo, with Maureen sharing her information with the BCGS for their records and library. With Maureen's parents of U.S. ancestry, she spent many years researching the genealogy of her ancestors. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (New Caledonia Chapter) and a member of The Winthrop Society, as a descendant of Governor John Endicott who settled in New England in 1629. While raising her 5 children, Maureen worked over the years as a secretary at Carling 0'Keefe Brewery, Ladner Downs Law Firm, and for the City of Richmond. Maureen had an incredibly kind heart, sweet and gentle spirit, and genuine love for family and friends. She made everyone who entered her home feel welcome and part of our family. She will be dearly missed by all those who loved and knew her. A Memorial Service will be held at Richmond Funeral Home, 8420 Cambie Rd. Richmond, B.C., on Monday, December 9th, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Alzheimer Society of B.C. Please visit







