James Keith GRANT
08/28/1922 - 09/12/2020
GRANT, James Keith August 28, 1922 - September 12, 2020 It is with great sadness, we announce the passing of Keith Grant. Dad was predeceased by his beloved wife of 60 years, Helen, in 2003, and his son Gordon in 1995. He is survived by his son, Bill (Barbara), daughter Pattie (Andy), son Ken (Cathy), daughter-in-law Brenda, grandchildren Tara, Kim, David, Jim, Sarah, and Jessica, and 11 great grandchildren. Born in Rokeby, Saskatchewan, Keith grew up in Edmonton, and enlisted in the army at age 17. After discharge, he and Helen moved to logging camps on Vancouver Island as Keith began his career with BC Forest Products. The family (now 6) moved to Richmond in 1956, and Keith worked at head office until his retirement. He and Helen enjoyed travelling, Gyro Club, gardening, and seeing their grandchildren grow up. He will be remembered for his sense of humour and witty comebacks, his after lunch naps, his detailed record keeping, and his many beautiful cross-stitch works. Richmond Funeral Home Cremation & Reception Centre (604) 273-3748 www.RichmondFuneral.ca




Published in Richmond News from Sep. 24 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Richmond Funeral Home - RICHMOND
8420 CAMBIE ROAD
Richmond, BC V6X 1K1
(604) 273-3748
