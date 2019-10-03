Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Weldon (Jim) BRUCE. View Sign Service Information Valley View - SURREY 14660 72 Ave Surrey , BC V3S 2E7 (604)-596-8866 Obituary

BRUCE, James Weldon (Jim) July 16, 1944 - September 14, 2019 With his family surrounding him in love, James Weldon Bruce, passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer. Born in Regina, Saskatchewan, Jim lived a life in such a way that many regarded him as their trusted friend and mentor. He was steadfast in his humour and hospitality; never wavering from an opportunity to share a smile and laugh with anyone from strangers to his beloved. He was the eldest son of his late parents Victor and Ida, and is also predeceased by his brother Gord. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Doreen, sons Paul (Coralee), Greg (Lisa), and Dean (Ezzy). His eyes twinkled for his grandchildren Jaxon, Addy and Cora. He leaves behind his youngest brother, Ted (Doris) and many nieces and nephews from here to Saskatchewan. Jim retired from a 23 year career with the City of Richmond in 2004. As the city's general manager of finance and corporate services, he humbly turned in his keys while residents enjoyed all the benefits of a financially stable, thriving city infrastructure. He made many friends during his time working in the public sector. He practiced his faith, participated in fellowship, and served as volunteer to local and global communities as a congregant of the Berea Baptist Church of Surrey for over three decades. His integrity was our beacon. His kindness was our shore. His comedic timing was, and will continue to be, a daily reminder of things we are grateful for and can smile about in the midst of our sadness. Family and friends are invited to Jim's Celebration of Life on Thursday, October 10 at 1PM at White Rock Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, you may kindly make a donation in his name to the West Coast Kids Cancer Foundation. For online condolences visit,







