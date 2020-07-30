PROCTOR, Jim A tribute to the man, wild child, legend, VP, Mr. Jamaica, mentor, athlete, track and soccer coach, gardener, motorcycle lover, husband, father, grandfather and brother. Jim grew up in Richmond, BC. Popular and well respected by his co-workers, associates and friends, Jim began what turned out to be a long and substantial travel career - at Pacific Western Airlines in 1970, working at Vancouver Airport in Customer Service and Airport Operations. He soon moved up the ladder, and was sales manager in the Charter Division when he left the airline in 1978. In Toronto, he joined Suntours, progressing through management positions until he went to Air Canada Vacations, where he remained for many years, choosing to retire some years ago. Jim was smart, interesting, always ready for a good time and definitely a bit of a character whose exploits could engender much amusement and laughter. "He always had a smile on his face and never had a bad word about anyone or anything. He truly was nature's gentleman and will be sorely missed by everyone who had the good fortune to know him." Jim had the kindest soul, the hardest work ethic, the most discipline, the wittiest sense of humour and the greatest love for the people in his life. We'll kick it into high gear for you always. As one of his good friend's said in his last days: You were perfect. Mischievous. Entertaining. Loyal. Beautiful. I love you baby. Jim Proctor took his last flight on Saturday July 11th, surrounded by his wife Diane Tremblay, twin daughters Sarah and Michelle Proctor, son in law Mark Brown, brothers Gary and Brian Proctor and his sisters in law. He was 72 years old. You will forever be our sunshine, our north star and the wind in our sails. We love you.







