SIMPKINS, Jim In loving memory Oct 20th 1937 – May 9th 2020 Jim was born in England. He immigrated to Canada in 1997 with his wife Breda, to be with their son Steve, his wife Sandra and grandchildren Brodie and Chelsea. Jim was a passionate and talented carpenter who was able to do what he loved until the very end. He never missed a single game of his grandkids sports. He was a friend to many, and will be remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather. Jim will be deeply missed. The family would like to thank the staff of the Richmond Hospital, who cared for Jim in the last few months.







