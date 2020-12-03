DRAKE, Joan Carole
Joan Carole Drake, aged 88, a long time resident of Richmond, BC, passed away November 19, 2020 due to complications of COVID 19. Joan was born October 21, 1932 in Gretna, Manitoba and was the youngest of seven girls. After the war most of her family moved to BC, and settled in the Vancouver area. She married Colin Drake, a handsome, suave New Zealander on September 2, 1967. They welcomed their son, Trevor in June of 1969. Joan worked in the banking industry for many years before marrying Colin and having Trevor. After marrying, they settled into a home far out on the Westminster Hwy, where they raised their son, and Colin became an avid gardener. Joan was a very active volunteer and was one of the original drivers for Meals on Wheels. She later volunteered at the SOS Thrift Store in Steveston. After Colin retired they moved to Steveston, where they loved to walk the dike and dine at Dave's Fish and Chips most Friday nights. Joan was an amazingly selfless woman, who always put others before herself. She always had a kind word for everyone. Her laugh could light up the darkest of rooms. She loved her son with her whole heart. She was loved immensely and will be missed dearly. Joan is survived by her son Trevor, as well as many nieces and nephews in Canada, the USA and New Zealand. Joan's family are very appreciative of all the kind and compassionate care the staff at Delta View Home gave to Joan and Colin for the last years of their lives. Delta View was able to keep Joan and Colin together until Colin's death in May of 2019. The staff recognized their strong loving bond and nurtured it. For this, their family will be forever grateful. There will be no service at this time due to the COVID 19 restrictions. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Society of Canada would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.deltafuneral.ca
