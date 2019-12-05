Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan M.H. ENMAN. View Sign Obituary

ENMAN, Joan M.H. January 2, 1932 - November 27, 2019 Joan died peacefully at home after a long battle with cancer. She leaves John, her husband of fifty two years, her daughter Dawn and three grand daughters Harmony, Melody and Mary Jessica. Joan was born in Ottawa, Ontario and named Marie Helen Jeannine Galipeau. She was the youngest of three children with two brothers, John who is now deceased and Frank who is now living in Toronto, Ontario. Early in her life their father died and her mother moved the family to Montreal, Quebec where Joan grew up, went to school and later worked - first with Sunlife Insurance and then with Texico Canada. Joan visited Vancouver in 1966 with two friends; here she met and later married John Enman. She found employment at Canada Fisheries and other places, finally at Worker's Compensation from where she retired. Joan and John moved from Vancouver to Richmond in 1975 and have lived there ever since. Now she is gone, we in her family miss her beyond any measure. We would like to give a special thank you to all the many people who helped and supported us during Joan's illness, including Dr. Leslie Brown and also the ladies at Richmond General Hospital Palliative Care Department.





