Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joanna WARDLEY. View Sign

WARDLEY, Joanna April 26th, 1938 - March 11th, 2019 Joanna Jane Wardley (nee Watson) died Monday, March 11th in Richmond, B.C. Diagnosed with ovarian cancer two years ago, she pushed onward through surgery and chemo, carrying on with her knitting, piano lessons, and walks on the dyke in Steveston, as well as keeping up with friends and family. The end came relatively quickly and her suffering, thankfully brief. Born in California, she moved to BC in her teens. When the family moved back to the U.S., she chose to stay here. She married Robert Smedley in 1957 and they had 4 children - Gordon (deceased), Steve (deceased), Kristin, and Craig. She had 3 grandchildren Patricia (deceased), Teresa and Hunter Johnson. Joanna married Brian Wardley in 1988. David and Lena Wardley, and children Alison and Emma, Jane and Jody Olson, and children Hilary and Kayla Barnier joined the family. Richmond became home, first in the centre, and then in Steveston for many years, with regular trips to Hawaii during winter. Joanna's son Steve died from AIDS in 1991. She nursed him at the end of his life and announced that she "would do something about AIDS when she retired." She then retired early and started on her mission. We now have The Heart of Richmond AIDS Society and the Gilwest Clinic at Richmond Hospital which both exist as a result of her work. Joanna was always willing to help and did so with a smile. She maintained this to the very end. A celebration of her life will be held at Riverside Banquet hall on March 23rd at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, we welcome donations to The Heart of Richmond AIDS Society.





Joanna Jane Wardley (nee Watson) died Monday, March 11th in Richmond, B.C. Diagnosed with ovarian cancer two years ago, she pushed onward through surgery and chemo, carrying on with her knitting, piano lessons, and walks on the dyke in Steveston, as well as keeping up with friends and family. The end came relatively quickly and her suffering, thankfully brief. Born in California, she moved to BC in her teens. When the family moved back to the U.S., she chose to stay here. She married Robert Smedley in 1957 and they had 4 children - Gordon (deceased), Steve (deceased), Kristin, and Craig. She had 3 grandchildren Patricia (deceased), Teresa and Hunter Johnson. Joanna married Brian Wardley in 1988. David and Lena Wardley, and children Alison and Emma, Jane and Jody Olson, and children Hilary and Kayla Barnier joined the family. Richmond became home, first in the centre, and then in Steveston for many years, with regular trips to Hawaii during winter. Joanna's son Steve died from AIDS in 1991. She nursed him at the end of his life and announced that she "would do something about AIDS when she retired." She then retired early and started on her mission. We now have The Heart of Richmond AIDS Society and the Gilwest Clinic at Richmond Hospital which both exist as a result of her work. Joanna was always willing to help and did so with a smile. She maintained this to the very end. A celebration of her life will be held at Riverside Banquet hall on March 23rd at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, we welcome donations to The Heart of Richmond AIDS Society. Published in The Richmond News from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Richmond News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close