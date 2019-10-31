Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jock Koy TOM. View Sign Service Information Glenhaven Memorial Chapel 1835 E Hastings St Vancouver , BC V5L1T3 (604)-255-5444 Obituary

Jock Koy Tom, our kind-hearted father and lovingly known by his grandchildren as "Yeah Yeah" passed away peacefully at the age of 88, on Monday afternoon October 21st, 2019. Jock Koy was predeceased by his beloved wife, Lai Fong Jean and his eldest daughter, Susan. Jock Koy is survived by his children Gordon (Biky), Michael (Marian) and Helen; grandchildren Ross (Anny), Brandt, Erica, Emily and Christopher. The visitation will be held on Friday, November 1st, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Glenhaven Memorial Chapel located at 1835 East Hastings Street, Vancouver, BC. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 2nd, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Glenhaven Memorial Chapel at 1835 East Hastings Street, Vancouver. The interment to follow on Saturday, November 2nd, 2019 at Ocean View Burial Park located at 4000 Imperial Street, Burnaby, BC. We wish to thank Dr. Philip Lee of the UBC Centre for Brain Health for taking care of Dad in his later years. Memorial donations if desired, may be made to: UBC Faculty of Medicine Dean's Innovation Fund https://support.ubc.ca/medicine-deans-innovation Tam's Benevolent Association, 546 East Hastings Street, Vancouver, BC V6A 1P8. Dad was involved with the Tom Family Association for many years. Condolences may be offered at www.GlenhavenMemorialChapel.com Glenhaven Memorial Chapel (604) 255-5444 Published in The Richmond News from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019

